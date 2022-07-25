From a little 'hobby' to a booming business, Print Storm's success is something its creator - Paul Cavalier - could never have imagined.
On July 22, the Mudgee local was awarded the Outstanding Young Business Leader at this year's Western NSW Business Awards - something Mr Cavalier was not expecting, to say the least.
"It was a huge surprise, I really didn't expect it," Mr Cavalier said.
"I didn't go expecting to win or anything, and I did not put any thought whatsoever into giving a speech because I really just didn't expect to win, but I'm honoured.
"I've never gone into business awards at all in the past, it was a huge surprise to be nominated and then win the award all on the first attempt but anyway, there you go."
Since its inception 17-years-ago, Print Storm has gone from strength to strength, now employing 20 staff and spanning across different townships.
"It was actually a small business on the side of my parent's house; it was only ever meant to be a hobby business, it wasn't meant to be what it is today," Mr Cavalier said.
"It grew a lot quicker than I ever anticipated. We started in Gulgong, then we moved to a bigger premises within a couple of years, and then in 2012 we moved to Mudgee.
"In 2020 we decided to start another office in Dubbo which was obviously when COVID really kicked-off so that was a bit of a challenge but we got through it, thankfully.
"A lot of how Print Storm has performed and grown over the years is a huge thanks to the entire team, it's not just me. I wouldn't have been able to do it without an exceptionally good team behind me."
As a regional winner, Mr Cavalier will progress to the NSW Business Awards that will be held in Sydney this November.
"We'll see what happens, I'm not expecting a win there either and I doubt I will to be honest, I'm sure there's plenty of other worthy contenders," he said.
