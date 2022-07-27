Mudgee turned on the weather with a beautiful day as a great game of hockey between Masta Blasta and A1 Earthworx got underway at 1.30pm last weekend.
The score was a draw 4-4. A shout out to Alison Milligan who played her first game and scored two goals for Masta Blasta.
Three points went to Emma Turnbull with some impressive passing to juniors and stellar defence work.
Two points went to Bec Box and one point to Angus Marchant.
Andrew Kenny was a key player in the mid field for A1 Earthworx.
The second game of the day saw S&S meats defeat Oriental Hotel 6-0.
Oriental Hotel fought hard to score with Sarah Brown, Shona Young and Tara Fisher in attack, though no such luck.
Noah scored two goals for S&S and was rather keen in attack with support for Simon Gill and Celeste Grobler.
Nikki Evans and Mark Collins were working hard in defence for Oriental Hotel.
Three points went to Tara Fisher, two points to Paula Kennedy and one point to Noah Caligari.
