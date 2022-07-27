Police make 'swift' arrest following break-in at Western medical facility

A man will face court following a break-in at a medical facility in Dubbo this week.
According to police, at 2.30am on July 26, a man forced entry into a medical facility on Myall Street, Dubbo and stole employee's personal belongings.
Local police attended and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries and with public assistance, officers attended a home on Cobborah Road, Dubbo at 11.30am yesterday and arrested a 22-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with break and entering, stealing and damaging property.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
Orana Mid-Western Police District acting crime manager, Inspector Natalie Antaw said she would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout the investigation.
"Over 8,000 people viewed the request for public assistance on the Orana Mid-Western Police District Facebook page in less than two hours and as a result, a swift arrest was made," Insp Antaw said.
"This is just another example of police and community working together to ensure a safer community."
