2022 seems to be the year of the Mudgee Wombat, with the club - after launching their new burrow and welcoming the Australian Rugby 7s to town - to cheer on their four NSW Country junior representatives this Sunday.
Angela and Angus Littler, Rosie Webb and Tully Robertson will don their respective NSW Country gear on July 31 before taking on their city opponents at Bathurst.
Following in the footsteps of her father and brother who have both had Country success, Rosie will play for the under 16s - an opportunity she attributes to her determination and drive.
"My dad played for the Country Cockatoos and my brother for NSW Country, so I wanted to play for them too," she said.
"I always hoped I would make the team but there are many talented girls. I had to train harder and work harder to get this opportunity ... and I'm so proud and excited, especially because I get to do it with Ang [Littler]."
For Angela, playing rugby at a high level has always been one of her goals, and come this Sunday, she will be living her dream.
"I am looking forward to challenging myself against some of the best players in the state ... and I feel really excited and proud to be a part of the development of women's rugby in Australia," she said.
"I have always loved the game and I feel honoured to be able to play at this level."
Much like his fellow Wombats, Angus has always wanted to make the NSW Country team.
His success in 2022 is something he believes was not only made possible by his tenacity, but the support and inspiration shown by others.
"The Wombats clubhouse has a number of photos of those who have made it through to this level and I have been lucky enough to be coached by some of those guys. They have inspired and supported me," he said.
"There's been a lot of people who have helped me to get to this point, including my family who have travelled all over the state and my coaches who have given up their time to help me develop.
"I feel like this Sunday will be a great contest. Our preparation at camp has been solid and I feel we have a strong side heading into the game, so hopefully we will come out on top."
After playing for the Central West representative side for the last two years, Tully is looking forward to playing at the highest level for the under 14s - a goal he set for himself after last year's state championships.
"To be selected for NSW Country is a massive honour and something I am proud of," he said.
"This is the highest level you can make in under 14s; it's a stepping stone to hopefully making the NSW Gen Blue squad next year.
"This weekend will be a big challenge. The Sydney team will be strong no doubt, but I am quietly confident in our team."
As part of the under 14s NSW Country team, Angus and Tully will face their Sydney opponents at 8.15am for the Tim Gavin Shield.
As for Rosie and Angela, their under 16s NSW Country side will battle Sydney for the Mahalia Murphy Shield at 11.45am.
All games will be played at Bathurst's Ann Ashwood Park.
All four juniors thanked the Mudgee Wombats, their coaches and families for their unwavering support.
