Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Wombats Angela Littler, Angus Littler, Rosie Webb, Tully Robertson to lineup for NSW Country in Bathurst

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:52am, first published 12:30am
Angus and Angela Littler with Rosie Webb and Tully Robertson. Picture: Kelly Webb

2022 seems to be the year of the Mudgee Wombat, with the club - after launching their new burrow and welcoming the Australian Rugby 7s to town - to cheer on their four NSW Country junior representatives this Sunday.

