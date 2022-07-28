Mudgee Guardian

Injured jockey Mathew Cahill wins 2021-22 Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership

MM
By Matt Malone
July 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANOTHER HONOUR: Experienced bush jockey Mathew Cahill has won his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.

SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership-winning jockey Mathew Cahill is still no closer to knowing if he will return to race riding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.