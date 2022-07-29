They are the people in blue and white you call upon in a time of need who often go without a simple 'thank you'.
But on July 29, dozens of Orana Mid-Western Police District personnel were recognised at an awards ceremony for their contributions to communities across the area.
Mudgee Police Station's Inspector Mark Fehon, Detective Sergeant David Aitkin, Senior Constable Anne-Marie Costello and Leading Senior Constable Kim Swords were few of the many recognised on Friday for providing a vital service to the Mid-Western area.
During his speech at the ceremony held at the Mudgee Arts Precinct, Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander Superintendent Daniel Sullivan APM inspired those in the audience with the story of NSW Police "icon", Sergeant Alexander Riley.
Sergeant Riley - born in 1884 - was the first Indigenous person to be appointed Sergeant after joining the NSW Police force in 1911.
"He achieved that rank when he wasn't even recognised as a citizen in his own country, he was seen as flora and fauna," Superintendent Sullivan said.
"Yet with dedication and commitment at a time of institutional racism, he achieved the rank of Sergeant ... perhaps the most important rank in the NSW Police force or any arm of service."
Sergeant Riley went on to become the first Indigenous person to receive the Australian Police Medal - the highest record of honour for a police officer.
"The people here today are humble, much like Sergeant Riley was. They say when reflecting on recognition 'I was just doing my job'," Superintendent Sullivan said.
"As police, we shy away from that recognition, but as Commander, I say it is so important to recognise what these people do for their local community. It's wonderful to pause and reflect on that recognition."
Awards presented on the day included the National Police Service Medal, National Medal and clasps, NSW Police Medal and clasps, NSW Police Medallion and lapel pins, Police Long Service Awards, National Emergency Medal and region awards.
