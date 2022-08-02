Mudgee District Hockey Association's women have represented their club with pride, as numerous return from last weekend's NSW Women's Masters Hockey event.
Kate Elder, Deb Kerr, Kristel Barnes, Emma Turnbull and Bec Box joined Nat Richards to play for Wagga Wagga at Tumut.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Sam Handley joined her home team of Far North Coast who played at Tamworth in the over 35's, 40's, 45's and 60's.
In other Mudgee hockey news, with several players absent for the Women's Masters, it was S&S Meats who played "the world".
Nick Seis scored three goals for S&S while Thomas Tito had a go at scoring goals.
Celeste Grobler and Mackayla Grobler scored the other two goals for S&S with a tremendous off-the-pads goal from Mackayla.
"The world" - which considered of multiple teams joining forces - scored two goals with the final result being 5-2.
Melanie Pratt and Mackenzie Blackwell scored the goals.
Three points went to Nick Seis, two points to Mackayla Grobler and one point to Shona Young.
Mudgee District Hockey Association reminds all players that the club will meet at the Oriental Hotel on August 2 at 5.45pm to watch the Hockeyroos take on New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.