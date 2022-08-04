Mudgee Guardian

Under 12s Hornets countdown the days to National Youth Championships following Glen Willow training session

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Back - Ruby Wright, Marlia Moses, Bowey Manning, Sophie Perini, Ngaire Jasmain, Issy OBrien. Middle - Meilana Tavita, Ivy Hagan, Molly Fitzhenry, Ella Turner. Front - Jarrah Young, Lola Comincioli. Picture: Adam Perini

The under 12s Hornets touch team are well and truly underway with preparations, as they countdown the days to the National Youth Championships in October.

