The under 12s Hornets touch team are well and truly underway with preparations, as they countdown the days to the National Youth Championships in October.
The Western/Hunter side, littered with Mudgee region-based players and coaching staff, recently had a two-day training session at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex, breaking up their sessions to be held in Newcastle.
"Unfortunately, we are only having the one session in Mudgee as the expense to hire a field at Glen Willow is not something that is feasible for multiple weekends," Under 12s Hornets coach, Erin Perini said.
"The families who visited on the weekend were very impressed with the facilities we have and they loved the opportunity to get out of the hustle and bustle and explore our beautiful region."
Abigail Nash, Issy O'Brien, Ruby Wright, Meilana Tavita, Lola Comincioli and Sophie Perini are the six local girls who were selected out of 60 kids in February to make up part of the team.
Assistant coach, Haley Roberts and manager, Adam Comincioli, as well as Perini, are also all from the Mudgee region.
With little training sessions available to the squad with players hailing from numerous locations, every moment on field together counts.
"These girls haven't been together for very long but each brings something amazing to the team," Perini said.
"We had three full training sessions and then competed at junior regionals in April where the girls were runners up, losing only the grand final match. We will only have five sessions in total leading up to the National Youth Championships in September-October.
"The team's preparation is looking very promising with all of the girls believing in themselves and each other now and always giving 100 per cent."
As coach, Perini is confident her side will be serious contenders in the upcoming championships.
"I believe this team has the ability and belief to be very strong participants in the upcoming National Youth Championships, and I am very excited to watch these girls excel playing a sport they love with their newest touch family," she said.
