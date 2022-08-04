Mudgee Guardian

Search underway after vehicle swept into causeway near Mudgee

Updated August 4 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 9:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search underway after vehicle swept into flooded causeway near Mudgee

A search operation is currently underway near Mudgee after a vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.