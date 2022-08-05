Mudgee Guardian
A 59-year-old woman found safe after vehicle swept into flooded causeway Mudgee

By Newsroom
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:22am
NSW Police are assisting a search for a car that had been swept away in a flooded causway.

A 59-year-old woman has been found safe and well after her vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway near Mudgee overnight.

