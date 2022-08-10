Mudgee Guardian
Jake Cambourne pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to owning an unregistered firearm

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:22am, first published 2:00am
'It is serious': Apprentice chef fronts court after police find gel blaster

An apprentice chef has been sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order after pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court on August 2 to owning an unregistered firearm.

