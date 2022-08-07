Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Peter McDonald Premiership: Mudgee Dragons defeat Orange CYMS 56-16

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do former test bowler Peter Siddle and Mudgee Dragons second-rower Cody Godden have in common?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.