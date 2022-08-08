Mudgee Guardian
Our Places

Mudgee Arts Precinct named a finalist in the 2022 World Architecture Festival Awards

By Newsroom
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mudgee Arts Precinct building on Market Street. Picture: Elise Hassey and BKA Architects

The Mudgee Arts Precinct has received international recognition after being named a finalist in the 2022 World Architecture Festival Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.