The Mudgee Arts Precinct has received international recognition after being named a finalist in the 2022 World Architecture Festival Awards.
Since the building's unveiling late last year, it has received "overwhelmingly positive feedback" according to Mid-Western Regional Council general manager, Brad Cam.
Mr Cam said for the building that has incorporated a touch of the region's heritage to be considered in the WAF Awards is an impressive achievement.
"For its design to be considered against projects from all around the world is a huge honour for both BKA Architecture and the Mid-Western Region," Mr Cam said.
"BKA is proud and delighted the intended design concepts have been achieved," Director of BKA Architecture - who designed the building - John Baker said.
"The new building relates well to the heritage building allowing each to read from the public domain as an individual component."
The WAF award winners will be announced in Portugal at the end of the year.
