Final pecking order sorted with Gulgong Terriers through to semi-finals

By Bryson Luff
August 9 2022 - 4:30am
The Gulgong Terriers taking on the Gilgandra Panthers in round 13. Picture: Stephen Basham

The the top four in the 2022 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition will consist of the Gulgong Bull Terriers, Gilgandra Panthers, Cobar Roosters and the Narromine Jets.

