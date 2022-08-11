Costa Georgiadis to visit Mudgee as part of Green Day for Grown Ups

Over the last 14 years, Watershed Landcare has presented an event called Green Day to the schools across our region.
Up to 20 local schools and 900 students have benefited yearly from this environmental education opportunity.
Green Day aims to provide a fun, hands-on and engaging learning experience for students across various ecological themes.
Students have the opportunity to hear from a keynote speaker and participate in several smaller sessions with diverse volunteer guest speakers.
In 2022, Watershed Landcare is excited to expand upon this day by inviting community members to attend the first ever Green Day for Grown Ups on Saturday, September 10 at AREC.
"The committee is thrilled to be bringing the event back bigger and better than ever this year," Watershed Landcare Green Day coordinator, Kennedy Porter said.
The 2022 theme is 'Grow Your Way' to inspire and motivate individuals, schools and the community to Grow Your Way to a more sustainable world.
Even more exciting is that Costa Georgiadis will be the keynote speaker for Green Day and Green Day for Grown Ups.
"TV personality and Junior Landcare Ambassador Costa Georgiadis is the perfect fit as keynote speaker for the event," Porter said.
"His energy, exuberance, motivation and passion are infectious, and it is an honour to be able to host him in Mudgee for some events over three days."
You can choose from four talks that will happen on the day, exploring topics such as community gardens, wicking beds, habitat and nest boxes, beekeeping and pollinators and using native food plants for food and medicine.
It will be a great chance to learn something new before everyone comes together for a meet and greet, morning tea and Costa's inspiring presentation.
"Our guest speakers are volunteering a wealth of knowledge across their fields to give our community a taste of Green Day and what Watershed Landcare has been delivering to our schools for so long," Porter said.
Green Day for Grown-Ups will run from 9.30am to 12pm.
Tickets are $15 for Watershed Landcare members and $25 for non-members. Tickets and information on the sessions are available at www.watershedlandcare.com.au/events.
