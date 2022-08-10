The proposed redevelopment of the Mid-Western Regional Council administration building on Market Street has divided councillors, with one adamant there are better ways to spend "millions".
The proposal put forward to council at their ordinary meeting on July 20 by the director community Simon Jones, is a two stage plan targeted towards accommodating growing staffing needs.
Advertisement
Stage one of the project would be the extension and renovation of the existing Stables building to cater for the relocation of the council chambers, which would allow for larger galleries and additional meeting space.
According to the report, the existing chambers would be renovated to allow for council staff from other buildings to be located in the main administration building.
Stage two of the proposed plan is the construction of a new building on Market Street which would require the demolition of the old Mudgee tourism site.
The report revealed that better access to a new customer service area, as well as an improved civic space allowing for development of a town square, would be the outcome.
All councillors including Mayor Des Kennedy and Deputy Mayor Sam Paine - excluding councillor Percy Thompson who opposed and councillor Paul Cavalier who was absent - voted in favour of adopting the plans developed by Collins and Turner without tender.
During the recorded meeting, Cr Thompson cited "other priorities" as the reasoning behind his opposing stance.
"To spend millions of dollars on getting a new council chamber, knocking down other buildings and building a new one, I don't think it's going to go down real well with the public," Cr Thompson said.
"We just spoke of the conditions of the roads in our community ... more people use the roads than anything.
"I can't support spending millions of dollars on something when we've got a lot of other priorities, in my mind, that we should be spending the money on."
In response to Cr Thompson, Mayor Kennedy said accommodating for increased staffing numbers was only a matter of time.
"I don't think this is about more room for observers for a council meeting, it's about consolidating all of our staff. Our staff are all over the shop at the moment," Mayor Kennedy said.
"It's not a good look to be blowing money but ... every time I come here, they're [staff] wasting time walking to different places - it's just a dog's breakfast.
"You can keep putting it off but sooner or later, we need to house our staff in a better way."
Advertisement
The proposed plans are subject to the development application process.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.