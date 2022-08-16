From growing up on a farm at Coolah to performing at the Commonwealth Games; Oliver Sievers is an inspiration to all.
After three weeks of preparation at Melbourne, Sievers flew to Birmingham earlier this month to represent Australia alongside his group at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.
"It was such a surreal moment being in that stadium with that many people, it's something I'll never forget," he said.
"I have always dreamed of dancing and performing in front of large audiences so it was a dream come true."
The 24-year-old - who grew up on a farm called Pandora and attended Sacred Heart for seven years of schooling - said the feeling of pride flooded his emotions while performing at the Alexander Stadium.
"I felt so many things whilst performing but mainly proud of what the performance group as a whole put together and the opportunity to represent Australia," Sievers said.
"The preparation was different to usual jobs, considering the large scale of the performance.
"We rehearsed in Melbourne for three weeks before flying to Birmingham, then we rehearsed on the stage they had built off the site. We didn't actually get to perform in the stadium until the closing ceremony."
Sievers - who mainly works as a corporate/commercial dancer but also teaches dance and performs in stage shows - gave some parting words of wisdom for fellow dancers hailing from the Mid-Western district.
"I would encourage them to always work hard and always strive for those goals because anything is possible," he said.
While located in the Mid-Western region, Sievers trained under Tanya Keenan at Dance Unlimited in Mudgee.
