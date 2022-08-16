Mudgee Guardian
Our People

Coolah native Oliver Sievers reflects on performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Oliver Sievers from Coolah (middle left wearing yellow singlet with blonde hair) with the Australian team who performed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Picture: Supplied

From growing up on a farm at Coolah to performing at the Commonwealth Games; Oliver Sievers is an inspiration to all.

