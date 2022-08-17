While the weather may have kept a few away, 80 plus locals and visitors sung the night away in Gulgong with a former yellow Wiggle, on his first occasion performing without the band in four years.
Ahead of his August 13 performance at the Gulgong RSL, Greg Page paid a visit to local school students on the Friday before joining 25 people at a morning tea on Saturday morning, which was largely set up by the CWA ladies.
"As you go through life and help out you meet some nice people, none more so than Greg Page, the former yellow Wiggle," Heart of Gulgong committee member, Bruce McGregor said in a post on social media.
"Gulgong heartbeaters have been fortunate to align with Greg and he has been so supportive."
Page took to the stage after the Gulgong Folk Musicians to sing songs from Neil Diamond, Perry Como, Elivs and of course, the Wiggles before finishing up with 'Show Me a Way to Amarillo'.
"Greg said on the night 'this is the first time I have performed on stage for three or four years other than with the Wiggles'. How privileged were we?," Heart of Gulgong chairman, Rob Barton said.
"He spent a lot of time talking about playing with and being with the TCB band. They were the band that played for Elvis and then after Elvis, a couple of them went on and played for Niel Diamond for 20-odd years.
"We also got a bit of Wiggles dirt as well."
In the midst of his visit, Page declared Gulgong to be the only place in Australia to have reached saturation point, with seven 24 hour automated external defibrillators (AEDs) placed throughout the township.
"One of the things Greg said was 'I don't know of anywhere in Australia that has that saturation level of AEDs per capita'," Mr Barton said.
"That's a pretty big statement and we feel very, very proud to have been able to get to that level and have Greg make a statement like that.
"Gulgong are basically the nation's leaders, according to Greg."
The Heart of Gulgong looks towards supporting the Mudgee AED effort while encouraging smaller communities to consider getting their own device.
"Although Gulgong is at saturation point, personally I'd like to explore the opportunity of going out to some of these small communities and encouraging them to have a community AED," Mr Barton said.
"We also support what Mudgee's doing as well. We've still got to get together but we will certainly support them in whatever way we can.
"It's not a Gulgong thing, it's not a Mudgee thing, it's not a competition. It's a community thing."
