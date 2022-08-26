Multiple RFS units, including aircraft, were called to assist with an out of control grass fire on the outskirts of Gulgong on Friday.
RFS units from the Cudgegong District received reports at 11.50am on August 26 of a 40-hectare uncontained grass fire near the Beryl solar farm, six kilometers west of Gulgong.
RFS were supported by Fire and Rescue NSW with sixteen fire appliances and three aircraft - including a water bombing helicopter - were utilised as access was limited for fire trucks due to wet ground.
At the time of publication, RFS and Fire and Rescue personnel contained the blaze and were protecting four residential properties.
There has been no reported damage to the solar farm.
Although there is no immediate threat to nearby properties, the RFS are encouraging those in the area to monitor conditions.
