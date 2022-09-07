Tributes flood in for Malcolm Petrie as Mitre 10 staff form guard of honour for beloved colleague

The hardware store carrying his namesake, opened in Mudgee in October 1986. During a very different working environment to today. There was a lot of manual labour, closing at 12pm on a Saturday, fixing your own equipment and lots of mental arithmetic around pricing and quoting. Mal built a successful business through his astute mind and his people skills - tradies would ask for him by name and would wait for him until he was free - just to have that personal treatment.