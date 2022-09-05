The Central Coast Mariners will kick off again Mudgee and tickets are on sale now

A-League side, the Central Coast Mariners are coming back to Mudgee for round four of the A-League competition in October.
Tickets are on sale now, Monday 5 September at 123tix.com.au.
Advertisement
The Mariners will take on reigning premiers Western United on Saturday 29 October at Glen Willow in a clash that will excite football fans across the region.
Mayor Des Kennedy said in a release that this is a win for local football fans, and boilsters the relationship already built between Mid-Western Regional and the Central Coast Mariners.
"We're thrilled to partner with the Central Coast Mariners to bring a second A League game to Mudgee this year," Councillor Kennedy said.
"To host another A-League game in regional NSW is a huge benefit, not just for football fans but for the community and the economy alike. Our facilities are truly world class and it's incredibly exciting to see Glen Willow be used for a multitude of sporting events."
The Mariners made their last appearance in Mudgee when they handily beat Macarthur FC 4-2 at Glen Willow in March 2022.
Central Coast Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp said: "It is so exciting for us to be able to return to Mudgee for a second A-League match."
"Our visit earlier this year was extremely well received by both our fans and the local community and continues our long term commitment with Mudgee and to bringing high quality football to regional areas. We are excited to continue to grow our fan base in the region and ask that everyone gets out to the match to support us."
Kick-off for the Saturday 29 October clash will be 5.15pm with gates open at 4.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.