Mudgee Guardian
Our People

"It's just a damn amazing community": PCYC stalwart Railene Doherty says goodbye after 18 years

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mudgee PCYC manager Railene Doherty will this week clock off for the last time as manager of the club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.