Residents on Mudgee's south side are familiar with the comings and goings of businesses at the southside shopping complex.
A rejuvenation project set to be completed at the end of October will see the opening of a Mudgee IGA store and separate bottle shop along with a number of new businesses should the remaining spots be leased out.
Andrew Palmer from The Property Shop said the complex is finally able to reach its full potential.
"Having a supermarket chain like IGA as the anchor tenant and then also having a business like Icebox there as a takeaway bottleshop obviously provides those core ingredients to have a really, really good commercial center," he said.
Owner of Icebox Liquor, Shane McIntosh said Mudgee was the perfect fit for the family-owned business which will employ roughly five local staff.
"Our business model is based on convenience. We have a good range of products and we'll have a definite local influence there... We'll be looking to talk to local wineries and have a nice selection of local wines," Shane said.
"When I was doing interviews and talking to the local staff down there [Mudgee], their comments were about how it's quite hard to get into the main part of Mudgee on busy times. And so and they've really only got the big chains - so we offer that convenience especially with the IGA. That's what customers are really looking for."
Harry Toorj from IGA said the Mudgee store will employ more than a dozen staff and open seven days a week.
"We're employing local people and local staff and we're happy to work with businesses... we're happy to put in their products and give it a go," he said.
The development is expected to be complete by the end of October.
