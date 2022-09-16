Mudgee Guardian

Lisa Bray named winemaker of the year and Stein picks up best best wine at local industry awards

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:16am, first published 5:30am
Drew and Jacob Stein with the Stein Family Trophy for Best Riesling. Photo: Supplied

Mudgee Wine and Food month has continued its strong momentum with the 2022 Mudgee Wine Show awards night.

