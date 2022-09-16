Lisa Bray named winemaker of the year and Stein picks up best best wine at local industry awards

Mudgee Wine and Food month has continued its strong momentum with the 2022 Mudgee Wine Show awards night.
Robert Stein's 2019 Dry Riesling was named the Champion Wine of the show.
"We've had really good success in the in the wine show scene, picking up plenty of local, state and national awards," he said.
"However, the Mudgee wine show is always great because it's amongst peers. And it's only just within the region. So it's nice to get a snapshot of how we're faring locally."
The top award was just one trophy taken home by the long-time winemakers; it also picked up Most Outstanding White Wine of Show for its 2019 Dry Riesling, the Stein Family Trophy for Best Riesling, and the Bob Oatley Trophy for Best Chardonnay for its 2017 Reserve drop.
"I think magic can produce excellent results, we've got a we've got a very good climate, being you know, more of a Mediterranean warm climate. So raising does like a bit of warmth to get ripeness," Jacob said of the riesling.
"Our elevation really helps retain natural acidity and our cool nights as well. But I think riesling can be quite versatile. It's grown in a lot of different areas. But I really think it's our viticulture and our expertise in the winery that ensures that we nail the winemaking of our riesling consistently every year."
Winemaker Lisa Bray was dubbed the 2022 Winemaker of the Year, and also took home awards for Most Successful Exhibitor, Most Outstanding Red Wine of Show and Best Cabernet for her 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, and best Rose of Show for her 2022 LMB Rose.
She said it was a shocking but satisfying moment.
"I was stunned actually, and amazed. I'm just so pleased. It's the culmination of many years of winemaking and working alongside the likes of Jacob [Stein] and a few other winemakers," Lisa said.
"You're always learning so it was really rewarding for me."
Lisa spoke about her process being a smaller winemaker that's still able to turn out award winning product.
"I think for me, it's small batch handling, and I get to you at the time and attention to perfect it at the end," she said.
"With all those little batches you can give it that special added touch. It's really rewarding to see them going so well."
Other major awards on the night went to Vinifera for best organic/biodynamic/preservative-free wine for its 2021 Organic Reserve Chardonnay, and Petersons' Jamie Hudson and Brendan Foote from 791 Estate, who were named joint Viticulturist of the Year.
Mudgee Wine Show chair Debbie Lauritz said it was fantastic to see the wine show back for its 49th year.
"A huge thanks to all the exhibitors for another well-supported and successful wine show," she said.
"I'd also like to thank our sponsors for their continued support, including RSN Australia (Spiegelau Riedel), Orora Beverage, Plasdene Glass-Pak, Cospak, McGrath Real Estate, CCL Clear Image Labels, and our major sponsor Cudgegong Rural Supplies."
Two local associate judges - Renee French from Robert Stein Winery and Tom Dunstan from Bunnamagoo Estate Wines - were also on the judging panel, offering an opportunity for local winemakers to gain experience in wine show judging.
