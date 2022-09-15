"We're always told here that when people come in that it's your traditional sort of Aussie pub that you don't see everywhere. It's got heaps of heaps of character it's got your quirky little bits and pieces that are hanging all over the walls, and your and your locals that people like to come in and have a bit of a chinwag to, that kind of thing. You don't see a lot of a lot of pubs around anymore like that."