Traveling along Perry Street recently, you could be excused for wondering what is up with a striking yellow sign adorning the footpath that has appeared recently.
The newly-opened Good Day Lifestyle Co is the brainchild of Emma Baker, a Mudgee mum who moved to the area with her husband Jim Wilson two years ago. With a goal of getting out of the city, the fashion designer and chef couple made the move to the Mudgee region and haven't looked back.
The Perry Street location, formerly the home to Kim Currie's Flora Speed antique store, offers a range of homewares and fashion that Emma has worked to procure using her long list of contacts from her time as a designer.
"I always knew moving out here, if I wanted to stay in the design world I'd either have to open my own shop or start my own label. And then I got the opportunity to open this space and jumped at it. I've always had a list of brands in my head that I've always wanted to stock.
"Because you're not going to get this kind of space very often, especially with how busy Mudgee is now... And we knew the style that I wanted to do would suit this kind of building as well.
"I wanted bright, fresh, pop color and really good design. And that paired with the big high ceilings. You can't really go wrong."
Emma said the response has been overwhelmingly positive from shoppers and they're already looking to bring in a greater range of products and experiences to the space.
"The biggest compliment I've gotten is people walking in and going, 'Oh, it's different to anything in town,' and that's all I wanted to achieve, because there are some amazing brands and companies in town," Emma said.
"But I also wanted to bring a little bit of a fresh perspective, a little bit less tame. I wanted to push the envelope a little bit more, have more colour, have more fun, and see if people react well to that. So far, everyone's loving it.
"We're moving into displaying art really soon too.
"We have a couple of local artists and then a couple friends that I have made over the years living and working in the art and design community. We're going to have revolving collections of that come through as well, for sale."
Good Day is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm.
