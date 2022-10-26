Mudgee pub recognised for 'best draught beer quality' in NSW

Aussies know there's nothing better than a cold draught beer on a hot day.
If you're looking for the best draught beer in NSW this summer the Australian Hotels Association says you need look no further than Mudgee's Oriental Hotel.
The Oriental, on Monday, was recognised at the Association's Awards for Excellence as serving the Best Draught Beer Quality in the state.
Staff from the Oriental celebrated the gong, their first, at the NSW Awards during a ceremony held at Barangaroo in Sydney on October 24, 2022.
So, what's the secret to the Oriental's success?
Owner Des Kennedy put the pub's success down to a combination of factors.
"Wonderful staff and keeping the beer lines nice and clean helps," Mr Kennedy said.
And how do keep your beer at a quality level?
"With the draught beer, as long as it stays at the proper temperature and pressure is maintained, you'll get a good beer," he said.
"And of course, its all about our wonderful staff."
In addition to being a successful finalist in the Best Draught Beer section the Oriental was also among the top 10 in the People's Choice category for most popular pub in NSW.
Other pubs in the top 10 for the People's Choice award were Camden Valley Inn, Camden Valley; Collie Hotel, Collie; Fernhill Tavern, Port Macquarie; Fortune of War Hotel, Sydney; Gerogery Hotel NSW, Gerogery; The Burwood Inn, Merewether; The Fiddler, Rouse Hill; Marayong Hotel, Kings Park and; Wall Pavilion, Nambucca Heads.
The eventual People's Choice winner was the Collie Hotel.
In winning the Best Draught Beer category the Oriental held out the Atomic Beer Project, Redfern; Bellbird Hotel; Camden Valley Inn; Elanora Hotel, East Gosford; Georgia Rose, Shell Cove; Harrigan's Irish Pub & Accommodation, Pokolbin; The Junction Inn, Hotel Raymond Terrace; Longueville Hotel, Lane Cove; Mt Annan Hotel, Mt Annan; The Entrance Hotel; The Oaks Neutral Bay; The Riley Hotel - Darlinghurst; James Squire Brewhouse, The Rocks and; The Winston, Winston Hills.
The Oriental wasn't the only Mudgee hotel recognised at the awards with The Paragon Hotel and The Woolpack Hotel also among the finalists.
The Prince of Wales Hotel in Gulgong also nabbed a number of nominations.
The hotels were finalists in a number of categories including 'best steak', 'best traditional accommodation' and 'best casual dining'.
