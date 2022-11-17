Anne McLean bestowed with rare honour from the Vatican for her decades of service

Mudgee woman Anne McLean has been granted a rare accolade by the Vatican for her work with the Catholic Church.
Father Owen Gibbons, Parish Priest on behalf of Bishop Michael McKenna presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a decoration of the Holy See, to McLean from the Mudgee Parish.
The rare award is granted for distinguished service to the Catholic Church by laypeople, a non-ordained member of a church.
Behind the scenes, Anne quietly has devoted years of her time to serving the church and doing good deeds for others. 'A quiet worker and a humble woman of great faith' is how Anne is described by those that know her best.
The mother of ten children, all of which attended St Matthews Catholic School in Mudgee Anne has represented the school on a national level and sat on a number of groups dedicated to the Church. Anne would be familiar to many residents who grew up Catholic in Mudgee. She ran Sacraments for many years including reconciliation, first communion and confirmations.
In the Bishop's letter to Pope Francis recommending the honour for Anne, he wrote of her dedication and service as a parishioner of St Mary of the Presentation Parish in Mudgee.
"Mrs McLean has been actively involved in matters related to Catholic Education in the Diocese of Bathurst for many years, beginning with the Parents and Friends Association of her local Catholic Primary School in 1986," Bishop McKenna wrote.
Anne served on the Diocesan Parents Organisation and from 1989-2009, the Catholic Schools Parents Association of Bathurst.
Elected to represent the parents of the Diocese at a State level on the Council of Catholic School Parents, she was selected as Chair of that same organisation.
Mrs Kristie Newman, Parish Secretary at the Mudgee Parish Office said Anne was a woman worthy of praise.
"Anne has been a big part of our parish and our diocesan community for a very long time and has done a lot of stuff that's probably gone very unnoticed by most people," Mrs Newman said.
"She's just done it quietly without any praise and got on with it. She's an amazing woman."
Mrs McLean was also a member of the National Catholic Education Commission's Religious Committee and from 2009-2013 represented Catholic School Parents on the Catholic Education Commission NSW.
"In 2010 I appointed Mrs McLean to the Diocese of Bathurst's Catholic Education Council, where she has been a valuable contributor to the progress and development of Catholic Education in the Diocese, only resigning recently due to ill health," Bishop McKenna wrote.
"Mrs McLean has also been a dedicated parishioner of St Mary of the Presentation Parish in Mudgee and involved in various ministries there for 42 years. These include facilitating sacramental preparation programs for families for 24 years and being a member of the Liturgy Group for 23 years.
"She co-authored and facilitated a program, 'Conversations about Catholics', to connect people with the Catholic faith, and also facilitated the 'Harnessing Wisdom' program for women, encouraging their personal growth, enhancing self-esteem and tapping into their collective wisdom.
"Mrs McLean is a quiet worker and a humble woman of great faith."
Not to be forgotten, Anne also served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council of the Diocese from 2000-2010 and from 2016-2021, served as the Convenor of one of the Council's working groups. Anne's work continues and will always be appreciated by everyone that knows her.
