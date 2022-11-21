Mudgee region still grappling with high fuel prices

The Mudgee region's fuel prices remain steady with $2 per litre still the standard.
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region have been sitting over the 200 cent mark for months now, with both Coles Express and BP Mudgee at a high of 208.9 cents.
If you can't afford the petrol at Mudgee, stopping at Kandos is the best way to go, the Ultra Kandos charging 185.9 cents.
Around the region, fuel prices around the region has skyrocketed, but Dubbo residents are one of the lucky ones as prices stay below 210 cents.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at BP Dubbo West and Coles Express Dubbo for 205.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found in Dubbo at United Petroleum for 189.1 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were all under the 205 cent price. The prices on November 18 include:
BP Gilgandra is charging 191.9 cents while Ampol Lightning Ridge is charging 202.9 cents.
Tito Fuel Station Restaurant and Coffee House in Bourke is charging 209.9 cents and BP Bourke is sitting at 206 cents.
If heading out towards Parkes, the best place to fill up is at Shell, who are charging 196.9 cents.
Lithgow is currently selling the most expensive fuel with BP Lithgow charging 217.9 cents. EG Ampol is at 214.9 cents and the cheapest can be found at United Petroleum Marangaroo along the Great Western Highway for 209.9 cents.
BP Capertee is charging 207.9 cents, while BP Portland is sat at 211.9 cents.
The cheapest place to fill up if you are travelling over the mountains is at EG Ampol Katoomba on 192.9 cents.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
