Region's hot streak continues at NSW tourism awards

The Mudgee Region's hot streak continues after Mudgee Region Tourism was awarded the coveted gold at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for Visitor Information Services.
Newly appointed CEO at Mudgee Region Tourism, Tim Booth, says he is excited to continue building momentum.
"What a way to start a new gig!? I couldn't be prouder. This win is a real celebration of the incredible work and efforts of the Mudgee Region Tourism team and partners over the years," Mr Booth said.
A raft of other local businesses were awarded as well, with Balloon Aloft and Bandalong Cottages also winning gold, Belle Bois, Glenary Farm and Peppertree Hill took out silver awards and Evamor Valley won bronze in their categories.
Mudgee's Glenary Farm received the Judges Tourism Star Award and Sierra Escape was honoured and entered the Hall of Fame for winning Unique Accommodation three years in a row.
"In my short time here, I have learnt that our success as a region is based on an intentional approach of collaboration and amplification. It's at the heart of all we do - and it's certainly evident at the Mudgee Arts Precinct and Visitor Information Centre," Mr Booth said.
"I'm excited to be writing the next chapter of the Mudgee Region love story, in collaboration with the team who have welcomed me, our partners who continue to impress me, and our visitors who always inspire us to evolve and amplify the experiences we have on offer."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders also heaped praise on the region.
"Congratulations to all our winners from across the Dubbo electorate," Mr Saunders said.
