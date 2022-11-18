Mudgee Guardian
Our Business

Region's hot streak continues at NSW tourism awards

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Mudgee Region Tourism. Photo: Supplied

The Mudgee Region's hot streak continues after Mudgee Region Tourism was awarded the coveted gold at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for Visitor Information Services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.