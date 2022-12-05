Council acknowledges water 'taste' issues in statement

Mid-Western residents have taken to social media in the last fortnight to discuss a perceived change in the taste of the town water coming from their taps.
On Monday afternoon, Mid-Western Regional Council acknowledged the issue, issuing a press release to say that they are looking at the issue.
'Council is aware that residents in Mudgee are experiencing odour and/or taste issues in their water supply. NSW Health and DPIE have been contacted and are working closely with Council to resolve the issue,' the release read.
Council confirmed that daily testing has returned results that are within the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
'Adjustments in Council's treatment process have been made and operators are actively monitoring the situation.'
'Changes to odour and taste may be a result of naturally occurring organic compounds found in the raw water supply, of which can increase as a result of extreme rain events.'
'Whilst these compounds may lead to a temporary change in taste and/or odour in water, they are not harmful.'
Council says it has increased water quality testing across the network including at the Water Treatment Plant and reservoirs and is conducting a flushing program of the water distribution system.
'A return to regular conditions may take up to 48 hours. In the interim, cooling the water will aid in reducing the taste and odour impacts,' Council said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.