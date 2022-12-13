Magic now broadcasting in more places across the region

Starting a radio station right before a culture-changing pandemic wasn't the best idea in hindsight jokes Andrew Andrews when talking about the early days of Magic 87.6.
Now three years into the gig, Andrews said he has weathered a few storms since he began broadcasting classic and retro hits over the region's airwaves but is happy with the station's position, proving it's no magic trick.
The low-powered narrowcast station recently began broadcasting across Rylstone and Kandos, further expanding the Magic footprint which now covers the aforementioned towns along with Mudgee and Gulgong.
It has been roughly one year since Andrew began to look into broadcasting across Rylstone and Kandos, a process he said was a little trickier than he was expecting.
"The challenges with narrowcasting is of course with finding a site, so that's been challenging but with the help of Mid-Western Regional Council we managed to secure a site and working with them has been great and that allowed us to get on the air," Andrews said.
"Being a small business it takes time when you have to do everything yourself.
"The last three years has been an interesting journey, through COVID all the rest of the trials and tribulations that all small businesses encountered, especially for us because we had to rebrand the whole station when we bought it."
Andrews said feedback has been positive from listeners, so he's happy to keep doing what works for them.
"The listeners have come to the party, and it's the listeners which are the most important," he said.
"They are loving what we're doing and that's why we went about to put the station in the right direction, that was because of the listeners. Because we knew there was an avenue for this type of music... the listeners have told us that they love it and they love the fact that they now have a radio station that just plays the music they grew up with and the music they love.
"That's been the reward for all the trials and tribulations that we've gone through."
