After debuting their hay-art skills last year with Janet and Rita, Veronica and Terry Rheinberger have done it again.
A pair of Bluey-themed, painted hay bales might catch the eye of drivers along Wollar Road this Christmas. The display was created by locals Veronica and Terry Rheinberger their property outside of Mudgee in what has become a yearly tradition.
This year they have turned their festive hay bales into Bandit and Chilli Heeler, the popular parents of Bluey and Bingo from the ABC Kids show Bluey.
You can see their handiwork at 'Willandra' at 252 Wollar Road about 2.5 kilometres from Ulan road outside of Mudgee.
Keira Rheinberger told the Mudgee Guardian in 2021 the idea came about after she saw a post on social media.
"My partner, Brett, his parents Veronica and Terry, have been adding more and more Christmas decorations at the front of their 'Willandra' property each Christmas holidays," she said.
"I came across a post on the Bluey Instagram of Bluey round bale art and sent it to them saying how great it would be as an addition to the Christmas display.
