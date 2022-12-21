Mudgee Guardian

The story behind a striking video portrait that earned Gus Armstrong top gong at inaugural portrait prize in Mudgee

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Gus Armstrong standing by his work titled: High waters on the shoulders of giants. Photo: Supplied

A striking video portrait of local Dabee elder Peter Swain has earned Gus Armstrong an unexpected accolade.

