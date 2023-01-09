Boy airlifted from Hill End Road home after being shot with an arrow

A boy is in a stable condition at Westmead Children's Hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the head while loading a compound bow.
Mudgee police confirmed that at shortly after 3.40pm Monday, 9 January emergency services were called to a house on Hill End Road, Avisford following reports a 10-year-old boy had been struck in the eye with an arrow while playing in his bedroom.
The boy was located in a parked car on the side of the road.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for an eye injury before being flown in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment. He is in a stable condition.
Police believe the self-inflicted accident occured when the boy was attempting to load a junior compound bow using his feet with the arrow pointing toward him when the arrow was let go and shot toward him. Police noted that there was no point on the arrow.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and remind people to exercise caution when using such devices in the home.
