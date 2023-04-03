Author, business owner and mother Tyrolin Puxty is celebrating following the release of her newest book Immortal Cells.
It is Puxty's 12th book release since her debut in 2015 with the popular Broken Dolls. The Mudgee launch was a suitably twisted affair, complete with an in-character performance of the book's denizens by students from Puxty's own Stepping Out in Mudgee dance school.
"It was magical to see my characters come to life through music. I worked extensively with my students and they took it upon themselves to make the characters their own," she said.
"It was a Book Nest first to have musical entertainment and something we'd love to collaborate on again."
The book centers around a world where an immortal woman is imprisoned and must comes to terms with her destiny when the world is thrown into array after the first immortal unexpectedly dies.
Puxty said the book is the first in a series. She already has the second book ready to go and is mulling a third entry in the future. She said even as a parent, writing is something she is always thinking about.
"I think it's one of those things where if I'm not writing I don't feel like myself so I just have a whole subconscious and conscious mind of ideas just raring to go, so it's always about the right time and place to write the novel," she said.
"Obviously it's bit harder now to find the time but it's good because I don't procrastinate as much anymore."
The book was released worldwide in late February before its launch in Mudgee last week. Tyrolin said feedback has been positive.
"Feedback has been really well, it's probably the best received book in a while - I've had the support of a publisher too which really helps," she said.
"It was included in a book box which has always been my dream and I don't even know how it happened but it's just incredible to see all these people on Tiktok showing an unboxing... and there's my book inside it. So that's been really exciting.
"The fans I do have are really supportive. I have pne in San Francisco and he's just great, he even goes to bookstores and will give them my book and say 'make sure you stock this', he's just incredible."
Puxty's book, Immortal Cells can be purchased locally at The Book Nest or online at Amazon.
