Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Puxty celebrates release of 12th book with a suitably twisted time at Book Nest

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Ray, Josephine Gilbert and Monique Bennetts with Tyrolin Puxty at the launch event at The Book Nest in Mudgee. Photo: Supplied
Ollie Ray, Josephine Gilbert and Monique Bennetts with Tyrolin Puxty at the launch event at The Book Nest in Mudgee. Photo: Supplied

Author, business owner and mother Tyrolin Puxty is celebrating following the release of her newest book Immortal Cells.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.