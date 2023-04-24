Mudgee Guardian
Dunedoo Swanettes earn historic Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup

By Bryson Luff
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:43pm
Jessica Skinner with the Dunedoo team who are not only the winners of the KO Shield but also the first holders of the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup. Photo: Peter Sherwood Photography
The Dunedoo Swanettes league tag side are the first holders of the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup after they won the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League league tag knockout that was played at Coonamble last Saturday.

