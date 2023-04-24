The Dunedoo Swanettes league tag side are the first holders of the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup after they won the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League league tag knockout that was played at Coonamble last Saturday.
The Swanettes, who have been one of the leading teams in recent years in the Castlereagh league tag competition, served notice that they will once again be right in the mix for premiership honours after they defeated Binnaway 14-4 in the preliminary round of the competition then downing Cobar 26-nil in a semi final before turning it on in the second half of the final against Narromine.
The Jets took an early six points to nil lead in the game and still lead six points to four at half-time, but the second stanza saw the Swanette's speedsters gain the ascendency, racing in three unanswered tries to run out 20 points to six winners.
In addition to winning the Castlereagh Knockout Shield they also took home with them the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup.
This is the first year that the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup has been played for and it was decided that the winners of the 2023 league tag knockout be the first holders of the Cup.
Ironically the Swanette's first defence of the Cup will be when they play Narromine at Dunedoo in round six of the competition.
The Youth League round robin that was also played at Coonamble on Saturday saw the Narromine Jets take home the Shield after they were undefeated in all their games.
Preliminary rounds: Narromine 30 defeated Gilgandra 0, Coonamble and Baradine drew 10 all (Coonamble advanced due to being the first scorer), Dunedoo 14 defeated Binnaway 4, Cobar bye.
Consolation rounds: Baradine 24 defeated Gilgandra 4, Cobar 12 defeated Binnaway 8.
Consolation final: Cobar 8 defeated Baradine 4.
Knockout semis: Narromine 6 defeated Coonamble 4, Dunedoo 26 defeated Cobar 0
Final: Dunedoo 20 defeated Narromine 4.
