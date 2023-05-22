Mudgee Guardian
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Tributes to former St Pat's player and title winner Luke Bennett

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former St Pat's player and Bathurst businessman Luke Bennett died on Thursday, May 18. File picture.
Former St Pat's player and Bathurst businessman Luke Bennett died on Thursday, May 18. File picture.

A Group 10 premiership winning player and beloved businessman has been remembered as a "genuine good bloke".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.