Petition to bring MRI machine to Mudgee needs your support says MP

Independent MP Andrew Gee has reignited calls for an MRI machine to be built in Mudgee, distributing a petition to Mudgee region businesses with an aim to get the issue debated on the floor of the NSW Parliament.
Hitting the main street of Mudgee on Friday, June 9, Gee said it was clear from the enthusiasm of both businesses and punters that an MRI is something feel passionately about.
"I think it's really important with a new NSW Government that people in this area has their voices heard and we lay down some markers early with the government - this is life-saving technology," Mr Gee said.
It is unjust, it's inequitable and it's a wrong that needs to be made right.- MP Andrew Gee
"I tell you what, we've had no shortage of people taking a petition, there is really strong support for it. We will keep rolling it out. If people want a hard copy they just give our office a ring and we will be distributing lots of them.
"It's not right that other areas have this service and that the Mudgee does not. It is unjust, it's inequitable and it's a wrong that needs to be made right. Mudgee and surrounding districts are a growing area. The population is only going to increase and we need to make sure that our health services are matching that growth. If we want people to stay in the area, including our seniors, then we need to be providing proper health services."
The petition can be signed in person at a number of Mid-Western Region businesses as well as online. If the hard copies can collectively surpass 10,000 signatures or the e-petition surpasses 20,000 signatures it meets the threshold necessary for the issue to be debated on the floor of the NSW Parliament.
Owner of Cherry Red, Terri Gricks said an MRI is sorely needed. A petition can be found at the counter of the Market Street business.
"I'm from a motocross background. With the Lue track close and a lot of motocross in this area, the three mines and the new Silver mine that's going to in near Lue, I think an MRI machine is a necessity. It's not even something that they can put on the backburner anymore," Ms Gricks said.
"We've got a new hospital which is a terrific step forward. But that's just playing catch up and we're still behind. We're still not on parity with the other areas. and so I think now is the perfect time to be pushing this and making sure that the halls of Macquarie Street in Sydney know how important this is in our region," Mr Gee said.
"Let's get behind it, let's get it done for Mudgee and the surrounding districts."
In April, a report put forward at the Wednesday, April 19 Mid-Western Regional Council meeting said that while Council previously resolved to write to Federal and State Members seeking an MRI machine for the Mudgee Hospital, following a meeting with the medical community to identify priorities of service needs with the LGA, an MRI machine was low on the list of priorities.
Councillor Paul Cavalier said during the meeting that while council is ultimately powerless to make any decisions about bringing an MRI machine to Mudgee, advocating for residents is something they should do.
"There was a report recently published around MRI services and its associated licensing in the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. It submitted that poor access to diagnostic imaging services contribute significantly to poorer health outcomes in rural and remote areas, and a result of this what tends to happen to rural and remote residents is they are disadvantaged by out-of-pocket expenses by having to travel to receive diagnostic imaging and potentially face delays in their diagnosis," Cr Cavalier said.
Mid-Western Regional Council General Manager, Brad Cam told the Mudgee Guardian in December 2022 that after speaking with stakeholders, doctors, nurses and other health professionals, they found what was needed was for work to be put into attracting and retaining more doctors and medical staff.
"We had representation from the doctors from the hospital, we've got the senior health from the hospital, we've got the ambulance, we've got the health council and we've got doctors from the practices," Mr Cam said.
"They do not believe and feel that it's necessary to have an MRI here. What they felt were the biggest priorities were having a venue to attract more - not only doctors but nurses particularly and allied health to the region."
