Our Future

Petition to bring MRI machine to Mudgee needs your support says MP

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Independent MP Andrew Gee and Cherry Red owner Terri Gricks on Friday. Photo: Benjamin Palmer
Independent MP Andrew Gee has reignited calls for an MRI machine to be built in Mudgee, distributing a petition to Mudgee region businesses with an aim to get the issue debated on the floor of the NSW Parliament.

