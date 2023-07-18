Woman killed and toddler airlifted after crash in south Mudgee

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Mudgee today, Tuesday July 18.
Emergency services were called to Tiendebah Road, Mudgee, just after 4.30pm, following reports a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A woman driving the vehicle died at the scene; she has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 30s.
Two girls - aged eight and two - passengers in the vehicle at the time, were taken to Mudgee District Hospital.
Police have been told the toddler will be airlifted tonight to a Sydney hospital for further treatment.
Officers from Orana Mid Western Police District and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
