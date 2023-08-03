It can be a subject that people shy away from, dying. But one group wants to change that.
The Mudgee branch of the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) will host a free community event about end-of-life planning and choices at Macquarie Valley Funeral Home next week.
'Dying to Know Day' is held annually around the country on August 8 and encourages all Australians to have the 'tough' conversations now, to reduce the distress and grief experienced by loved ones later.
Opened in 2014, NALAG's Mudgee branch consists of local volunteers trained in providing free and confidential support enhancing wellbeing and promoting resilience following loss, grief, trauma and adverse life events.
Branch coordinator, Liz Mayberry, said improving our practical and emotional understanding of death can have profound benefits.
"Boosting our end-of-life knowledge can make a huge difference in our lives and the lives of people we care about," Mrs Mayberry said.
"Saying goodbye to a loved one and planning a funeral is never easy, but there are simple things we can all do now that may reduce the severity of our grief when the time comes."
People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to attend the event commencing at 10am, with a number of NALAG's grief support volunteers and professionals on hand to guide discussions.
A Q&A panel with a funeral director, estate planner and palliative care nurse will provide information on a range of topics, such as wills and wish lists, funeral service options and advanced care directives.
"This will be a great opportunity to chat to the experts and ask all those questions we don't normally like to ask around death and dying," Mrs Mayberry said.
"We invite everyone to come and enjoy a free morning tea, learn something new and boost awareness of loss and dying throughout the Mudgee region."
