Trevor Larsen might not be an immediately recognisable face to some, but to many others he is better known as 'the man with the rabbit'.
Trevor can be seen just about every day around Mudgee with his loyal companion 'mini midnight' sitting on his shoulder, an eight-month-old black dwarf rabbit.
"I've had people honestly come from the Blue Mountains and chase me down and say 'we've got friends from sydney that have told us you've got to meet the guy that's got a rabbit in Mudgee', and they don't believe it and they come up to me and tap me on the shoulder and say 'you're the guy!'. Because coming out of Sydney they don't see anything like that," he said.
"It just gets a beautiful smile and the kids just absolutely love him. He [mini] has such a lovely little nature."
The collars of Trevor's jacket are frayed and coming apart, a result of midnight's way of saying he wants to go home with a little nibble on the collar.
"Everyone recognises me, it's funny I'll go past people when I haven't got the rabbit and they don't recognise me, but when I've got the rabbit people are coming up and saying 'hello'," he said.
"I'll sneak into the pub and everyone's saying hello to him and I've had kids - I get a tap on the shoulder - and there will be a little kid dragging their mum or dad across saying 'see, there's a rabbit in the pub'.
"My disability with my back, I can't work so coming don and doing this, it's something I - we can do, hey midnight? - that makes people happy. That's what life should be about, more people doing things like that."
It isn't all positive however. Trevor, without wanting to single any businesses out, often runs into issues with not being allowed to bring his rabbit into local businesses.
"I don't think he's should be a problem... it's funny, I know a chap that has a companion animal - a dog - and they won't let him into the bank without his certificate but they smile for me.
"The difference is - people are happy while i was in the queue at the bank. I was talking to a heap of people, and instead of being bored in the queue everyone's talking and smiling and asking if they can give him [midnight] a pat and saying hello."
Mini is just eight months old but the connection with Trevor was immediate.
"My granddaughter, she's knows I love rabbits and was doing a bit of work at the pet store... she saved up for three weeks all of her money... so she could buy this little fellow...," he said.
"When he was small, he'd jump up and end up on my shoulder, so I started walking around a bit and he developed good balance... I take him with me and since I've done that I've never looked back because it's such a nice feeling you get seeing - I talk to so many people I don't even know and it's always a nice conversation. It always starts with a smile, They're happy to see.
"It's important having a relationship with pets I believe for us, it helps us handle life a little bit better.
"He just sits there and says hello to people, don't try to hop off and go away. He's very comfortable with people and he doesn't mind little kids patting him which makes it so special for them. Usually the mums will say 'you've just made their day' and it is nice.
"He helps me with my depression. He makes me feel good every day and it's fun telling people that I've got a rabbit on my shoulder when I'm doing the washing or hanging out the dishes.
"He's only once ever done a wee when he was really young. He knows he doesn't do that. It's a question that everyone asks... but it doesn't happen.
"A lot of people around Mudgee now know him and I have little kids hanging out of cars yelling 'hello mini midnight' and that's just beautiful."
