Controversial KFC development takes major step forward

A controversial development for a KFC fast food store to be built along Horatio Street in Mudgee has taken a major step forward.
Council voted unanimously to approve the demolition of a Horatio Street home and subsequent construction of a KFC store in the same spot following a set of conditions
The development consent provides approval for the 'demolition of a dwelling house and outbuildings, tree removal, construction of a food and drink premises, advertising signage and ancillary works.' However it doesn't permit commencement of any site works until a raft of conditions are met.
One such change is the reduction of the overall height of the pylon 'KFC bucket' advertising sign to be no greater than seven metres.
Once built, the KFC store will remain the only one in Mudgee with the existing Church Street location to be vacated.
A group of Horatio Street residents spoke out against the development in 2021 with one even receiving a threatening letter in their letterbox. In response to the application, a number of upset Horatio Street residents posted a large signs opposite the location which read 'NO KFC ON HORATIO'.
