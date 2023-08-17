Mudgee Running Festival marks 21st year and a new scenic route

Mudgee will be the place for runners of all ages and skill levels this weekend when the Mudgee Running Festival kicks off on Sunday, August 20.
Race Director Matt Webster said this year's event is set to be one of the biggest yet with more than 800 entrants across the four events ranging from the five kilometres fun run all the way up to the full marathon.
"We've got a decent amount of entries this year... and the most we've had for the marathon, we've got about 80 for the marathon and we usually have about 50 to 60," he said.
"It seems like people are jumping at the chance to do a marathon."
The day is looking to be a perfect one for a run too, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasting a slightly cloudy 19 degree day with a very low chance of rain.
This year the festival marks its 21st event, a major milestone for what is now one of the region's premier events on the calendar.
"It's an iconic event, it's been amazing to see it grow... it's still organised by the Mudgee Tri Club and was originally for people that wanted to run a marathon," Mr Webster said.
"It's great to see the huge support from the community from all of the local businesses from all over the year. I look at current and even past sponsors and there's so many well-known brands across Mudgee that have supported us and it's great then seeing all the signs up in the shops as well.
"To see the participation, particularly with the five and ten kilometre and half marathon, the popularity of those events has really soared and we're introducing a new event called the fittest and fastest, which is a community-driven event."
The fittest and fastest event is a way for an entire club of teammates, volunteers and supporters to come together and compete as one big team.
The winners will have bragging rights for the next 12 months and take home one of three $500 SportsPower vouchers.
The familiar running course has changed this year as well, with some parts of the route at the Glen Willow precinct, making for a safer run.
"It's great that we're using Glen Willow... we have run out there at the past but we're using it a lot more now. This year it goes through Glen Willow for all events, it's great to have that opportunity and Council has supported us to use," he said.
"Just the fact that we can go over the new bridge and have that access to that side of town without going on Castlereagh Highway and not going on Henry Lawson Drive it's great for safety, so it's really - we are all very happy away from things, reducing delays and making it a safer event and I think a better event."
