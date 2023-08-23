Mudgee is playing a groundbreaking role in the future of sustainable travel, with the installation of NRMA's first faster electric vehicle chargers in Short Street.
The charging stations were opened on Tuesday, August 22 and are the 100th installed as part of the NRMA 'Driving the Nation Fund.'
The Driving the Nation fund is a national program involving the partnership between the Federal Government and the NRMA to increase the availability of EV charging infrastructure.
According to the NRMA, the Mudgee station is part of the beginning of the $78.6 million partnership, which is set to see the creation of 117 charging sites across Australia's highways.
NRMA Energy CEO Carly Irving-Dolan said the rollout of next generation charging technology was an exciting development for regional and rural communities across Australia.
"Destinations like Mudgee are important connector towns to Central West NSW and beyond," Ms Irving-Dolan said.
"These chargers have a vital role to play in enabling journeys and encouraging tourism to regional and remote communities."
"We are changing the way people work, live and play."
Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen said Mudgee plays a pivotal role in the future of sustainable travel.
"It's great to see Mudgee host the first faster charger station as part of our Driving the Nation EV Fast Charger Network," Mr Bowen said.
"A fast charger station every 150km along the highway will help Australians switch to cleaner cars that are cheaper to run and better for the environment."
According to the NRMA, once the National EV charging network is complete; Australians will be able to travel distances such as Katherine to Cairns in an electric vehicle.
"As EV uptake increases, drivers expect to be able to navigate our national highway network and find a charge with ease." Ms Irving-Dolan said.
"The rollout of this program sees vital connections established and blackspots addressed across the routes most travelled by Australians."
