Our Future

Rare fossil museum for Gulgong hit with delay after push from minority group

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
An early artist's impression of what the museum could look like.
A natural history museum set to be built in Gulgong has seen a delay of sorts after a 6-3 majority of councillors voted to conduct further community consultation about its planned location at Red Hill.

