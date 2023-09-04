For the thousands of people that have passed through the doors of Mudgee PCYC, Phil Bates would be a very familiar face.
Phil has been a volunteer at the PCYC for an impressive 20 years, and he was celebrated at a surprise party on Friday, September 1, surrounded by colleagues, friends and family.
During his tenure Phil has seen four Managers, five Police Officers and three CEOs. If you want to know anything about the Club, he is the man to ask.
PCYC Mudgee Club Manager Brianna McNabb, along with colleagues, began organising the party as early as they could to make it special.
"Working with Phil is the best," Brianna said.
"Every time he's not here we're like 'Phil's not here, what are we going to do?'
"He is just the most incredible volunteer, the most beautiful human being, does everything he possibly can to help us no matter what it is - no matter what day, no matter what time. He's so reliable. We love him. He is the heart of PCYC Mudgee."
Phill himself was none the wiser, with the Friday shindig kept secret until he walked into the room of roughly 30 people who were there to celebrate his milestone.
"I was not expecting it," Phil said.
"It was, I did not expect it at all. When I came in I thought 'why is the club so quiet?'"
In the beginning, following a six-month work placement stint in 2003, Phil had already begun to ingrain himself at the club and was soon offered to come on as a volunteer. An opportunity which he jumped at.
"I said to my boss back then, now is the time to say something, speak up. He [boss] had a word to my case manager and 20 years later - the rest is history," he said.
Phil said he has loved every second of his time at Mudgee PCYC and hopes to stick around for 20 more years.
"[I love] the camaraderie, I guess, just the camaraderie. In my time here I've seen four managers, five police officers and four CEOs. It's amazing, it really is," he said.
"It's just been a wonderful experience, a wonderful ride. Full of ups and downs - and plateaus. It's all been good. I love the place."
