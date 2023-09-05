Mudgee Guardian
Nathaniel earns best glazier apprentice award at national competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Mudgee's Nathaniel Leatherby has been awarded National Apprentice of the Year by the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA).

