Nathaniel earns best glazier apprentice award at national competition

Mudgee's Nathaniel Leatherby has been awarded National Apprentice of the Year by the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA).
Following in his father's footsteps, the 25-year-old works for Mudgee Glass and Security Door Services on Sydney Road and competed against glazier apprentices from across the state.
Nathaniel said he was blown away by the impact the award has had already.
"In the past 24-hours, I'd had so many jobs offers. My options are endless, I can pretty much go anywhere, " he said.
His decision to enter the trade was a family affair. He joined the family business, and enrolled at TAFE NSW after deciding traditional schooling wasn't for him.
"I love it because every day is different. School and uni wasn't for me, I wanted to be outdoors," he said.
"One day I might be working among amazing scenery in the Blue Mountains, the next in a rural town in the middle of nowhere. I could never work indoors in an office. My trade offers me the lifestyle I want."
Read more:
TAFE NSW Glass and Glazing Head Teacher Mark Nicholls said students like Nathaniel are testament to the opportunities practical skills training provides.
"The nationally recognised Certificate III in Glass and Glazing is the gold standard in the sector, giving students the very specialist skills needed to work on the country's most exciting residential, commercial and large-scale infrastructure projects," Mr Nicholls said.
"We offer students both the practical and theoretical skills - whether that's learning how to cut glass by hand or the know-how to start their own sole trader business - to succeed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.