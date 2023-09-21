Mudgee makes history as first hall of fame inductees in top tourism awards

The Mudgee Region and its tourism body are on cloud nine this week.
The Mudgee Region has become the first town in Australian history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Top Tourism Town awards.
The historic accolade was presented on Thursday morning by Chair of Australian Tourism Awards, Shaun de Bruyn at the Mudgee Visitor Information Centre, recognising the amazing feat.
After winning back-to-back awards for Top Tourism Town in 2021 and 2022 Mudgee is the first town to be inducted into the Australian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame for the Top Tourism Town awards.
"What an honour to be the first town to be inducted into the national Hall of Fame. This is remarkable outcome for the Mudgee Region and the community and businesses should celebrate this amazing achievement owing to their amazing work," Mudgee Region Tourism CEO, Tim Booth said.
"It truly is the amazing people in the Mudgee Region that have made this award possible. We know the last few years have thrown up many hurdles for small businesses but the entire community working in the Mudgee Region have done an astonishing job of taking these challenges head on and with a continued positive outlook.
"The number one comment we always get from visitors is how incredible the people are here. We are so lucky to have such a hard-working community that takes pride in ensuring visitors have a memorable time and it's what keeps them coming back time after time.
"Finally, Awards like this don't happen every day and what better time than September to get out and celebrate. It will certainly put an extra spring in our step when we head along to Flavours of Mudgee this Saturday and celebrate everything great about the Mudgee Region."
In November 2022, MRT was awarded the coveted gold at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards for Visitor Information Services after claiming the title of Australia's top tourism town for the second consecutive year in September 2022.
