Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Red Hill still the preferred spot for natural history museum after council vote

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Screenshot of a council document showing the proposed Red Hill site and surrounds.
Screenshot of a council document showing the proposed Red Hill site and surrounds.

What do you think? Send a letter to the editor

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.